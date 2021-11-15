QQQ
-0.99
395.69
-0.25%
BTC/USD
-1505.64
64013.46
-2.3%
DIA
+ 0.46
360.82
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.10
467.17
+ 0.02%
TLT
-1.54
148.87
-1.04%
GLD
-0.24
174.69
-0.13%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 12:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares increased by 2.92% to $79.83 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Stewart Information Servs’s stock is 51.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) stock increased by 2.01% to $22.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.1K, which is 53.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock rose 1.82% to $4.51. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 1.59% to $41.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.3K shares, making up 21.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 1.41% to $134.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 35.4K, which is 52.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares moved upwards by 1.39% to $29.83. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 146.8K, which is 58.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock fell 4.99% to $4.0 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 123.5K shares, making up 42.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 3.67% to $1.84. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 56.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 3.61% to $3.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0 million, which is 66.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.9 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares declined by 3.39% to $4.85. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 74.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $208.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 3.32% to $89.78. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.9K, which is 23.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares decreased by 2.85% to $8.19. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 80.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more