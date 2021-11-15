Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares increased by 2.92% to $79.83 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Stewart Information Servs’s stock is 51.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

(NYSE:MHLA) stock increased by 2.01% to $22.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.1K, which is 53.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock rose 1.82% to $4.51. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 1.59% to $41.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.3K shares, making up 21.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 1.41% to $134.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 35.4K, which is 52.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock fell 4.99% to $4.0 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 123.5K shares, making up 42.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 3.67% to $1.84. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 56.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 3.61% to $3.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.0 million, which is 66.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 3.32% to $89.78. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.9K, which is 23.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares decreased by 2.85% to $8.19. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 80.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

