Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $146.81 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 39.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Losers

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock fell 5.55% to $5.28 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 66.8K shares is 413.18% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

