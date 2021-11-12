QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 12, 2021 2:27 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $146.81 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 39.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $29.11. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 91.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 2.97% to $40.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 41.5K, which is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares rose 2.44% to $137.34. Trading volume for HCI Group's stock is 33.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock moved upwards by 1.81% to $16.8. Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 84.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 1.76% to $2.6. The current volume of 6.2K shares is 3.63% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock fell 5.55% to $5.28 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 66.8K shares is 413.18% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 4.88% to $3.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115 shares, making up 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock decreased by 4.47% to $7.92. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 120.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $408.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 4.28% to $3.25. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 46.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $409.3 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 3.81% to $5.56. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million, which is 80.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 3.73% to $28.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 373.1K, which is 64.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

