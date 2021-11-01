12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 28.57% to $3.87 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 156.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.