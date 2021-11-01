12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 9.77% to $4.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Nxt-ID’s trading volume hit 692.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.5 million.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares rose 9.32% to $10.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 130.9K shares, which is 16.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock rose 6.13% to $10.55. The company’s market cap stands at $430.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $428.5. Arista Networks’s trading volume hit 77.7K shares by close, accounting for 18.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock rose 3.63% to $216.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
Losers
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock fell 12.59% to $8.61 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares fell 7.06% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock decreased by 6.35% to $62.0. Varonis Systems’s trading volume hit 114.9K shares by close, accounting for 15.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock declined by 2.99% to $70.55. At the close, Impinj’s trading volume reached 51.6K shares. This is 25.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) shares declined by 2.4% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 1.95% to $2.02. At the close, Exela Technologies’s trading volume reached 256.8K shares. This is 1.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $335.7 million.
