QQQ
+ 1.32
384.79
+ 0.34%
BTC/USD
-159.93
61139.87
-0.26%
DIA
+ 0.89
357.34
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 0.82
458.43
+ 0.18%
TLT
-1.25
148.94
-0.85%
GLD
+ 0.89
165.76
+ 0.53%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 1, 2021 5:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 9.77% to $4.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Nxt-ID’s trading volume hit 692.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.5 million.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares rose 9.32% to $10.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 130.9K shares, which is 16.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock rose 6.13% to $10.55. The company’s market cap stands at $430.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $428.5. Arista Networks’s trading volume hit 77.7K shares by close, accounting for 18.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock rose 3.63% to $216.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.

Losers

  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock fell 12.59% to $8.61 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares fell 7.06% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock decreased by 6.35% to $62.0. Varonis Systems’s trading volume hit 114.9K shares by close, accounting for 15.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock declined by 2.99% to $70.55. At the close, Impinj’s trading volume reached 51.6K shares. This is 25.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) shares declined by 2.4% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 1.95% to $2.02. At the close, Exela Technologies’s trading volume reached 256.8K shares. This is 1.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $335.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers   read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 28.57% to $3.87 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 156.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million. read more

Analyzing Arista Networks's Unusual Options Activity

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $382.11 following the option alert. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 115 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more