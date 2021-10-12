12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 16.69% to $6.22 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures’s stock is 33.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $605.0 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock moved upwards by 12.97% to $31.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 261.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 billion.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock rose 9.25% to $2.4. Trading volume for Nova Lifestyle’s stock is 533.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock rose 8.73% to $1.37. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 465.85% of Skillful Craftsman’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock increased by 8.03% to $1.02. Trading volume for Remark Hldgs’s stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 208.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $107.2 million.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares increased by 7.6% to $47.8. Trading volume for MGM Resorts Intl’s stock is 13.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 204.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 billion.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 22.71% to $0.46 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 144.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 6.93% to $0.38. Trading volume for Molecular Data’s stock is 6.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock decreased by 6.57% to $8.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.8K shares, making up 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $736.3 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined by 6.47% to $3.33. Trading volume for DAVIDsTEA’s stock is 188.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.7 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock fell 5.49% to $1.55. The current volume of 97.5K shares is 44.73% of Tuniu’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $191.4 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 4.87% to $3.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.2 million, which is 183.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $978.1 million.
