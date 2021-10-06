12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $8.08 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.3 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares moved upwards by 2.96% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares rose 2.71% to $2.65. The company’s market cap stands at $167.0 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock rose 2.52% to $4.47. The company’s market cap stands at $106.6 million.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares increased by 2.35% to $10.85. The company’s market cap stands at $930.5 million.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares increased by 1.95% to $108.03. The company’s market cap stands at $13.4 billion.
Losers
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares declined by 3.06% to $36.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Avnet’s trading volume hit 124.1K shares by close, accounting for 20.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 2.39% to $4.92. The company’s market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock fell 1.18% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million.
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares fell 1.03% to $22.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock fell 0.98% to $41.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 125.1K, accounting for 11.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 0.92% to $0.4. Nxt-ID’s trading volume hit 181.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.