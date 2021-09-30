12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $10.73 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $993.8 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock moved upwards by 3.54% to $0.54. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.7K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares increased by 3.43% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares moved upwards by 3.41% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock rose 3.13% to $12.18. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares rose 2.89% to $2.49. The company’s market cap stands at $271.1 million.
Losers
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock declined by 5.7% to $21.52 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 64.3K, accounting for 4.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares fell 2.43% to $22.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.4 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock fell 2.43% to $2.01. The company’s market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock declined by 2.39% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock decreased by 2.34% to $3.77. The company’s market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares decreased by 2.25% to $1.74. The company’s market cap stands at $121.1 million.
