12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares rose 21.54% to $25.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. Regencell Bioscience's trading volume hit 184.0K shares by close, accounting for 18.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.3 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock moved upwards by 6.33% to $3.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 430.2K shares, which is 60.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $351.8 million.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock rose 6.17% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.5 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock increased by 5.62% to $2.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 610.7K shares, which is 21.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.3 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock increased by 5.06% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $267.8 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock rose 4.41% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
Losers
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock decreased by 8.03% to $3.21 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.1 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares decreased by 4.75% to $4.82. This security traded at a volume of 168.8K shares come close, making up 16.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares decreased by 4.65% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $99.6 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares declined by 3.69% to $30.66. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares fell 2.78% to $3.85. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's trading volume hit 62.4K shares by close, accounting for 46.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock decreased by 2.74% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.