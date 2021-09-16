How Much Investing $1,000 Each In Tesla, Nio, XPeng, Li Auto One Year Ago Would Be Worth Now

Electric vehicles players recovered nicely from the pandemic-induced slump seen early last year to post strong sales results in the second half of the year. The resilience is reflected in stock prices of these companies.

The rally accelerated at the start of 2021 but began to lose steam thereafter.

Here's a look at how the stocks of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its U.S.-listed Chinese rivals Nio, Inc. (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and XPeng, Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) fared during this volatile one-year period.

Tesla Delivering Despite Challenges: Tesla ended 2020 with record deliveries of 499,550, comprised predominantly of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y midsize SUV.

The momentum continued into the new year, as the EV giant delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter and followed it up with 201,250 deliveries in the second quarter.

The half-year numbers represent roughly 77% of the total deliveries for 2020 as a whole.

The accelerating sales were aided by the company's strong showing in China. The company began delivering made-in-China Model Y vehicles earlier this year.

That the record numbers came despite several challenges such as volatile sales in China amid several pushbacks, quality issues with its vehicles and the global semiconductor shortage is commendable.

Nio's Roller Coaster Ride: Nio's fundamental performance remained fairly strong in the second half of 2020 thanks to a rebound in deliveries following the pandemic in China.

The company delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020.

Nio got a head start into 2021 thanks to the momentum imparted by the company's several announcements at the Nio Day 2020. At the Nio Day, the company announced its first-ever EV sedan and improved battery pack, among other things.

Things began to sour in April and deliveries continue to weaken as the company grapples with chip and component shortages.

XPeng Cruises Along: XPeng had a fairly smooth deliveries streak over the past year except for the setback in August. The company attributed the softness to the transition underway amid the commencement of the production of the upgraded G3i SUV model.

The company continued to work with its vehicle lineups and also improved its XPilot advanced driver assistance system.

Li Auto Steals The Show Among Chinese EV trio: The less flamboyant Li Auto has had an upward trajectory in terms of deliveries over the past year. The company sells a single EV model, the Li ONE SUV.

Related Link: Nio Debuts ET7 In Europe, Plans To Launch In Germany In 2022 M

Tesla Vs. Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto: How Stock Returns Stack Up: A $1,000 investment in Tesla a year back would have fetched 2.22 shares and the same number of shares will be worth $1,652.80, a return of about 65.28%.

Tesla's shares were rangebound for much of the second half of 2020 but have kicked into top gear since mid-November. The rally culminated in the shares hitting a peak of $900.40 in late January amid the release of its fourth-quarter results.

Subsequently, the stock witnessed a loss of momentum and moved in a lackluster manner before things began to look up again in June.

An investor putting $1,000 in Nio shares would have purchased 52.1 shares in the Chinese EV maker. Those 52.1 shares at the current market price would have been worth $1,974.1 after a year, a return of 97.4% for the one-year period.

Nio shares rose to an all-time high of $66.99 Jan. 11 following the Nio Day 2020 held Jan. 9. From the high, the stock pulled back to a low of $31.22 in mid-May, a peak-trough decline of roughly 53%.

A $1,000 invested in XPeng a year back would be worth $1,822.1 now, translating to a return of 82.21%.

XPeng listed on the NYSE on Aug. 27 following a $1.5-billion initial public offering.

Li Auto would have earned a return of 64% for an investor who put $1,000 in the EV maker's shares on Sept. 15, 2020. The original investment would have swelled to $1,640.

Despite Nio's travails, the returns of the company's shares are the highest followed by XPeng. Tesla ranks third but is only slightly ahead of Li Auto.