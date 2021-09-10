12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares rose 6.0% to $2.81 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 million.
- Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock moved upwards by 2.92% to $39.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $26.66. At the close, Switch’s trading volume reached 78.3K shares. This is 3.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares rose 2.1% to $1.94. The company’s market cap stands at $272.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock moved upwards by 1.94% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.0 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares rose 1.74% to $6.42. The company’s market cap stands at $104.5 million.
Losers
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock declined by 5.58% to $11.52 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.7 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock declined by 1.19% to $11.65. The company’s market cap stands at $510.7 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 1.1% to $8.12. The company’s market cap stands at $162.0 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock fell 1.09% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 0.84% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock decreased by 0.77% to $5.19. The company’s market cap stands at $37.7 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.