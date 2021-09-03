10 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares increased by 35.99% to $7.67 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 70.8 million shares is 1521.93% of Katapult Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $742.6 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock rose 12.95% to $5.01. As of 12:30 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million, which is 335.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $635.5 million.
- CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $4.37. The company’s market cap stands at $299.7 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock increased by 6.37% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 6.14% to $11.89. Trading volume for SelectQuote’s stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) stock rose 5.59% to $5.1. Trading volume for Nomura Holdings’s stock is 344.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
Losers
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares declined by 7.55% to $17.29 during Friday’s regular session. Carver Bancorp’s stock is trading at a volume of 107.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares fell 7.16% to $5.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 368.2K shares, making up 58.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.1 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 5.82% to $3.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.9K shares, making up 43.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock decreased by 5.23% to $2.68. The company’s market cap stands at $17.1 million.
