fbpx

QQQ
-0.28
380.86
-0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 2368.62
49351.53
+ 5.04%
DIA
+ 1.09
352.46
+ 0.31%
SPY
+ 1.02
450.78
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.31
148.59
+ 0.2%
GLD
-0.40
170.10
-0.24%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 1:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock rose 15.03% to $3.26 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 697.7K, which is 128.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $168.2 million.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares moved upwards by 3.89% to $44.04. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential’s stock is trading at a volume of 144.6K, which is 64.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock increased by 2.31% to $40.48. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 132.0K, which is 34.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock increased by 1.89% to $227.95. Trading volume for Willis Towers Watson’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.3 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 1.83% to $38.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.7K shares, making up 30.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 1.83% to $11.09. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 148.13% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 3.46% to $10.74 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 99.3K shares is 24.74% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $582.6 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares declined by 2.87% to $15.2. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K, which is 443.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.8 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares decreased by 2.85% to $107.98. HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 29.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $912.8 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 2.78% to $4.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.2 million, which is 82.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares declined by 2.02% to $48.05. As of 12:40 EST, Assured Guaranty’s stock is trading at a volume of 132.0K, which is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares declined by 1.81% to $8.16. Greenlight Capital Re’s stock is trading at a volume of 35.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $276.6 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock increased by 3.82% to $110.84 during Thursday's read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday morning saw 321 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 441 companies set new 52-week highs. read more