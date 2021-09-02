Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock rose 15.03% to $3.26 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 697.7K, which is 128.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $168.2 million.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares moved upwards by 3.89% to $44.04. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential’s stock is trading at a volume of 144.6K, which is 64.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 billion.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock increased by 2.31% to $40.48. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 132.0K, which is 34.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock increased by 1.89% to $227.95. Trading volume for Willis Towers Watson’s stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.3 billion.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock moved upwards by 1.83% to $38.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.7K shares, making up 30.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 1.83% to $11.09. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 148.13% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 3.46% to $10.74 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 99.3K shares is 24.74% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $582.6 million.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares declined by 2.87% to $15.2. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K, which is 443.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.8 million.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares decreased by 2.85% to $107.98. HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 29.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $912.8 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 2.78% to $4.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.2 million, which is 82.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares declined by 2.02% to $48.05. As of 12:40 EST, Assured Guaranty’s stock is trading at a volume of 132.0K, which is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares declined by 1.81% to $8.16. Greenlight Capital Re’s stock is trading at a volume of 35.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $276.6 million.
