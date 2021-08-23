12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock rose 22.54% to $17.5 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3 million, accounting for 399.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $876.5 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $3.26. At the close, TransCode Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 87.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock rose 4.54% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.6 million.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.44. The company’s market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares increased by 3.88% to $14.99. The company’s market cap stands at $917.6 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares moved upwards by 3.35% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
Losers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares decreased by 6.85% to $12.8 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock fell 6.11% to $4.15. The company’s market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock fell 5.95% to $22.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.2K shares, which is 14.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares declined by 3.22% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock fell 2.92% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares declined by 2.35% to $13.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.5 million.
