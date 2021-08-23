fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 23, 2021 1:11 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 8.63% to $3.27 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 115.9K shares is 80.84% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $2.9. The current volume of 10.1K shares is 17.05% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) shares increased by 3.71% to $32.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 3.37% to $13.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 529.4K, which is 41.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 3.23% to $2.55. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 877.2K, which is 226.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $132.4 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 3.03% to $4.75. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 15.6K, which is 84.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Losers

  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 3.92% to $34.35 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Midwest Holding’s stock is 14.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 117.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.3 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 2.22% to $3.53. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 587.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 103.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares decreased by 1.52% to $9.77. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.3K shares, making up 25.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.7 million.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares declined by 1.25% to $243.23. Enstar Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 17.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares declined by 1.05% to $9.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8K shares, making up 13.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $440.1 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 0.86% to $4.04. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 84.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $509.4 million.

