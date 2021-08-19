fbpx

Why Ford, GM And Nio Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
August 19, 2021 11:42 am
Shares of several companies in the broader automotive industry, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) are trading lower Thursday morning amid continued chip shortages, causing companies to cut and halt production.

Shares of Nio are also trading lower amid further regulatory concerns in China.

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.

Ford is trading lower by 2.7% at $12.66.

GM remains the automotive market leader in the U.S. with a 17.3% share in 2020.

GM is trading lower by 3.7% at $48.94.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 4.2% at $37.24.

Related Articles

Why Ford Motor's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported July US auto sales were down 31.8% year-over-year. The company reported July 2021 vehicle sales of 120,053, which is down from 175,908 vehicles in the same month last year. read more

What's Up With General Motors' Stock Today?

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is trading higher Thursday in sympathy with Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance. read more

Why Are Ford And General Motors Shares Trading Lower Today?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are trading lower as renewed COVID-19 concerns weigh on economic recovery outlook. read more

Why Ford's Stock Is Moving Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-half China sales exceeded 306,700 vehicles, representing 24% growth year-over-year. The company also reported sales of Lincoln luxury vehicles surpassed 42,200 vehicles, up 111.4%. read more