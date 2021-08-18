12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock rose 15.11% to $56.73 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 227.4K shares, which is 20.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock increased by 8.31% to $11.99. At the close, ALFI’s trading volume reached 617.7K shares. This is 4.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.8 million.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock increased by 3.08% to $13.38. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock increased by 2.81% to $298.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock increased by 2.14% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares moved upwards by 2.05% to $14.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 9.57% to $6.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 256.0K, accounting for 3.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $661.5 million.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock decreased by 3.06% to $77.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares declined by 2.88% to $1.69. The company’s market cap stands at $79.4 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 2.69% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.99% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock declined by 1.84% to $54.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 6.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
