Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and SOS LTD – ADR (NYSE:SOS), are trading higher Wednesday afternoon in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital shares are trading higher by 5.1% at $32.20.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay and Coinsquare.

Riot Blockchain shares are trading higher by 2.1% at $33.44.

SOS Ltd is engaged in the provision of emergency rescue business providing emergency healthcare services, emergency roadside assistance, emergency living assistance and other rescue services in China.

SOS Ltd shares are trading higher by 4.8% at $2.63.