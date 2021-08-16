12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock increased by 11.27% to $1.48 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 112.0K shares, which is 195.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares increased by 9.28% to $26.01. The company’s market cap stands at $351.4 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $3.59. NanoVibronix’s trading volume hit 3.1 million shares by close, accounting for 20.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $86.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock rose 4.91% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 17.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $250.8 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock rose 4.22% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares decreased by 18.67% to $9.24 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares declined by 8.68% to $2.0. The company’s market cap stands at $78.3 million.
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) stock fell 5.67% to $61.3. This security traded at a volume of 73.5K shares come close, making up 17.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock fell 3.32% to $0.59. The company’s market cap stands at $55.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock declined by 2.76% to $1.41. The company’s market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock declined by 2.65% to $2.95. The company’s market cap stands at $127.6 million.
