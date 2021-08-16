fbpx

QQQ
-0.59
369.41
-0.16%
DIA
+ 0.62
354.77
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 0.44
445.48
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 0.40
148.15
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 0.85
165.55
+ 0.51%

Why Li Auto's Stock Is Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
August 16, 2021 3:26 pm
Shares of several Chinese EV stocks, including Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI), are trading lower Monday afternoon following a fatal crash of a self-driving vehicle, which may result in heightened safety regulation.

The death of a Chinese entrepreneur in a traffic accident while driving a Nio Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) ES8 sports utility vehicle has raised concerns about the safety of smart electric vehicles in China… Read More

Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. It started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019.

Li Auto is trading lower by 3% at $27.82. Li Auto has a 52-week high of $47.70 and a 52-week low of $14.31.

