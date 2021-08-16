Why Li Auto's Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of several Chinese EV stocks, including Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI), are trading lower Monday afternoon following a fatal crash of a self-driving vehicle, which may result in heightened safety regulation.

The death of a Chinese entrepreneur in a traffic accident while driving a Nio Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) ES8 sports utility vehicle has raised concerns about the safety of smart electric vehicles in China… Read More

Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. It started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019.

Li Auto is trading lower by 3% at $27.82. Li Auto has a 52-week high of $47.70 and a 52-week low of $14.31.