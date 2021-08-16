Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh weak China retail and production data. Uncertainty around the COVID-19 Delta variant is also weighing on the market.

AMD shares are otherwise trading higher by 24.8% over the past month, partially fuelled by increased retail investor interest in the company.

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

At last check, AMD was trading lower by 3.15% at $107.06 per share.

AMD has a 52-week high of $122.49 and a 52-week low of $72.50.