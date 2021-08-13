Why Pinduoduo's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) are trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns and COVID-19 Delta variant pressures.

Pinduoduo announced via press release Friday today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Pinduoduo's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 24, 2021.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. Pinduoduo offers a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

Pinduoduo has a 52-week high of $212.60 and a 52-week low of $69.89.