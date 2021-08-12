fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.97
365.24
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.87
355.81
-0.25%
SPY
+ 0.14
443.64
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.19
146.67
-0.13%
GLD
-0.18
164.18
-0.11%

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
August 12, 2021 10:50 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading lower by 5% at around $44,213 Thursday morning.

Ethereum is trading lower by 6.4% at around $3,053 Thursday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 6% at $33.06.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 4% at $36.25.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 6.7% at $259.88.

