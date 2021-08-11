fbpx

QQQ
-1.04
367.88
-0.28%
DIA
+ 1.98
350.75
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 0.55
442.14
+ 0.12%
TLT
-0.62
147.19
-0.42%
GLD
+ 1.95
159.82
+ 1.2%

What's Happening With Canada Goose's Stock Wednesday?

byHenry Khederian
August 11, 2021 12:28 pm
Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares are trading lower by 13.9% at $38.26 Wednesday morning after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. Canada Goose reported a first-quarter EPS loss of C$0.45 and sales of C$56.30 million.

"Canada Goose is off to a great start in the first quarter," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO. "Our digital business continued at a rapid pace of growth globally, alongside improving retail trends. With strong momentum in a less disrupted operating environment, and an exciting product pipeline  including our growing apparel business and footwear launch later this fall  we are well-positioned for fiscal 2022."

Canada Goose designs, manufactures, distributes and retails premium outerwear for men, women and children.

Canada Goose has a 52-week high of $50.05 and a 52-week low of $22.14.

