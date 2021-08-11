fbpx

QQQ
-1.14
367.98
-0.31%
DIA
+ 1.98
350.75
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 0.50
442.18
+ 0.11%
TLT
-0.63
147.20
-0.43%
GLD
+ 1.95
159.82
+ 1.21%

Why BioNTech's Stock Is Trading Lower Wednesday

byHenry Khederian
August 11, 2021 11:46 am
BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares are trading lower by 12.6% at $364 Wednesday morning after findings from a recent Mayo Clinic study showed competitor Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could possibly be more effective against the Delta variant.

Before the market open Wednesday, Bryan Garnier analyst Olga Smolentseva upgraded BioNTech Wednesday from Neutral to Buy and announced a $451 price target.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained BioNTech with a Neutral and raised the price target from $194 to $330.

BioNTech has a 52-week high of $464 and a 52-week low of $54.10.

