Why Allied Healthcare Products Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares are trading higher by 27.5% at $12.90 Tuesday morning. The company makes respiratory products and emergency medical care products, including ventilators, and has attracted investor attention as COVID-19 concerns grow.

Allied Healthcare Products manufactures a variety of respiratory products used in the healthcare industry in a wide range of hospital and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care.

Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week high of $16.10 and a 52-week low of $3.45.