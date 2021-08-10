fbpx

QQQ
-1.75
370.48
-0.47%
DIA
+ 1.54
349.61
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 0.69
441.44
+ 0.16%
TLT
-0.35
147.60
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.31
161.41
+ 0.19%

Why Allied Healthcare Products Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

byHenry Khederian
August 10, 2021 12:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares are trading higher by 27.5% at $12.90 Tuesday morning. The company makes respiratory products and emergency medical care products, including ventilators, and has attracted investor attention as COVID-19 concerns grow.

Allied Healthcare Products manufactures a variety of respiratory products used in the healthcare industry in a wide range of hospital and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. 

Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week high of $16.10 and a 52-week low of $3.45. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Allied Healthcare Products' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares are trading significantly higher along with other masks, PPE and respiratory product makers after CDC documents warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more

54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) climbed 79.3% to $14.93 after the company announced positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial with FTX-6058 in healthy adult volunteers. read more

Allied Healthcare Products Shares Up 25.3%; Co. Makes Ventilators And Respiratory Equipment And The Stock Has Gained Amid Renewed COVID-19 Concerns