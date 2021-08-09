What's Happening With Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Monday?
Shares of metals companies, including Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), are trading higher Monday afternoon. Strength is possibly due to US infrastructure optimism, which has raised the demand outlook for industrial metals.
Cleveland-Cliffs is trading higher by 56% over the past six months, which is partially due to marked retail investor interest in the name.
Cleveland-Cliffs is an independent iron ore mining company in the United States and is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and processing facilities located in Michigan and Minnesota.
Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week high of $25.83 and a 52-week low of $5.33.
