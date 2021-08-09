fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
August 9, 2021 8:10 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 5% at around $45,700 Monday morning.

Ethereum is trading higher by 6.4% at around $3,100 Monday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 7.9% at $36.95.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 6.8% at $37.34.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. 

Coinbase is trading higher by 3.7% at $267.75.

