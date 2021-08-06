12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 10.65% to $3.22 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Future FinTech Group’s trading volume reached 832.3K shares. This is 51.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $216.6 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 2.85% to $0.69. Puxin’s trading volume hit 88.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares increased by 1.56% to $1.75. The company’s market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 1.48% to $5.48. The company’s market cap stands at $183.8 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 1.31% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.6 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 1.15% to $3.5. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 3.8% to $3.04 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.4 million shares, which is 991.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.1 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares decreased by 2.69% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 2.28% to $0.75. This security traded at a volume of 382.8K shares come close, making up 9.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $120.9 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock declined by 1.62% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock declined by 1.39% to $12.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.5 million.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) stock declined by 1.31% to $10.87. The company’s market cap stands at $277.4 million.
