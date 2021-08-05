fbpx

Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
August 5, 2021 12:31 pm
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading higher by 8.4% at $242.67 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced an agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax shares are trading higher by 32.5% over the past five sessions amid ongoing COVID-19 delta variant concerns, which have lifted vaccine stocks.

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. 

Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $76.59.

