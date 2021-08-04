What's Up With General Motors Shares Today?

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company announced its second-quarter financial results and issued full-year guidance below estimates.

General Motors reported quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.34 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $34.2 billion, which beat the estimate of $29.11 billion.

General Motors said it expects full-year 2021 earnings to be in a range of $5.40 per share to $6.40 per share, which was below the estimate of $6.42 per share.

The company said it is on track to launch the HUMMER EV and the BrightDrop EV600 electric commercial vehicle in the fall.

"Halfway through 2021, I'm pleased to report we’re accelerating our progress and advancing our vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," said Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of General Motors.

Price Action: General Motors has traded as high as $64.30 and as low as $24.82 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 3.59% at $55.80.

