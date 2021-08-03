12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock rose 8.4% to $12.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Container Store Group’s trading volume reached 55.5K shares. This is 7.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 5.6% to $0.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 677.7K, accounting for 335.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.0 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares increased by 3.96% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 3.81% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares rose 3.53% to $78.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares rose 3.13% to $89.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 261.8K, accounting for 8.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares fell 4.19% to $11.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock decreased by 3.37% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
- Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock decreased by 2.56% to $32.0. At the close, Dave & Buster’s Enter’s trading volume reached 141.8K shares. This is 11.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 2.5% to $0.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 163.6K, accounting for 0.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $489.7 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock declined by 2.16% to $0.91. This security traded at a volume of 4.0 million shares come close, making up 1642.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 1.74% to $1.7. The company’s market cap stands at $196.1 million.
