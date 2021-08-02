fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.03
364.54
+ 0.01%
DIA
-1.11
350.59
-0.32%
SPY
-0.89
439.40
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.15
148.37
+ 0.77%
GLD
-0.20
170.02
-0.12%

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
August 2, 2021 2:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $122 Monday afternoon. Strength appears related to continued COVID-19 concerns, which could renew interest in at-home fitness platforms as gym outlook remains uncertain.

Peloton shares are also trading higher by 48% since a May recall of their Tread Treadmill products.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as the Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $62.50.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

What's Up With Peloton's Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon. Weakness appears to be a pullback after the stock gained in recent sessions following a recent partnership with UnitedHealthcare. Renewed COVID-19 concerns have also lifted the stock recently. read more

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher after the company, along with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH), announced eligible UnitedHealthcare members will be able to access thousands of read more

Why Peloton Shares Are Trading Higher On Monday

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher as renewed COVID-19 concerns lift some stay-at-home names for the session. The stock experienced strength in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for home fitness platforms increased. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In GM, Peloton Or Visa?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more