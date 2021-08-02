Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $122 Monday afternoon. Strength appears related to continued COVID-19 concerns, which could renew interest in at-home fitness platforms as gym outlook remains uncertain.

Peloton shares are also trading higher by 48% since a May recall of their Tread Treadmill products.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as the Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $62.50.