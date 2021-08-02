fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.14
364.43
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 2.02
347.46
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 2.05
436.46
+ 0.47%
TLT
-0.07
149.59
-0.05%
GLD
-0.59
170.41
-0.34%

Why XPeng's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
August 2, 2021 9:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced its delivery numbers for July. 

XPeng reported deliveries of 8,040 smart EVs, representing a 22% increase month over month and a 228% increase year over year. XPeng delivered 6,054 P7s, the company’s sports smart sedan, and 1,986 G3s, its smart compact SUV. 

The company said that its delivery numbers show the rising popularity of its vehicles among China’s tech-savvy consumers.

XPeng further expanded its product portfolio in July by launching its G3i vehicle. The company expects deliveries of the G3i to begin in September.

Price Action: XPeng has traded as high as $74.49 and as low as $17.11 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 4.79% at $42.47.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why NIO and Li Auto Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are trading lower after competing Chinese EV company XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) read more

Why XPeng's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading lower despite gaining on its Hong Kong debut. Weakness is potentially related to overall Chinese market weakness on regulatory concerns. read more

Why XPeng's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading higher after the company reported 6,565 vehicles were delivered in June 2021, a 617% year-over-year increase and 17,398 vehicles were deliver read more

Why XPeng And Li Auto Are Trading Higher Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares are trading higher following reports indicating competitor Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more