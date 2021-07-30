7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock moved upwards by 15.35% to $7.78 during Friday’s regular session. Orbsat’s stock is trading at a volume of 560.4K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 14.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
Losers
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock decreased by 18.42% to $58.77 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:37 EST, Pinterest’s stock is trading at a volume of 53.7 million, which is 501.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock fell 7.8% to $6.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 215.4K, which is 8.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares fell 7.2% to $44.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 1.0 million, which is 128.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock fell 6.81% to $2.33. The current volume of 140.1K shares is 57.5% of Glory Star New Media Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $157.3 million.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock decreased by 6.35% to $3.84. The current volume of 50.7K shares is 35.15% of Emerald Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $276.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares fell 5.99% to $9.3. As of 12:37 EST, Zhihu’s stock is trading at a volume of 408.2K, which is 21.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.