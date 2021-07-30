fbpx

QQQ
-1.73
368.21
-0.47%
DIA
-1.24
352.06
-0.35%
SPY
-1.74
442.39
-0.39%
TLT
+ 0.66
148.16
+ 0.44%
GLD
-1.43
172.60
-0.84%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 1:14 pm
Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock moved upwards by 33.9% to $8.65 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 26.3 million shares is 110.45% of Marin Software’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $94.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose 22.75% to $327.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 3.8 million, which is 299.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $81.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 17.85% to $6.93. Trading volume for Bridgeline Digital’s stock is 9.2 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 97.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.4 million.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock rose 16.7% to $15.34. The company’s market cap stands at $189.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares increased by 15.87% to $6.13. The current volume of 213.5K shares is 193.55% of One Stop Systems’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.4 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares moved upwards by 13.06% to $21.55. Trading volume for Grid Dynamics Holdings’s stock is 416.9K as of 12:37 EST. This is 110.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) stock decreased by 12.87% to $131.15 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 3.7 million, which is 372.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.5 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares decreased by 8.96% to $7.52. Casa Systems’s stock is trading at a volume of 680.4K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 168.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rogers (NYSE:ROG) stock declined by 8.56% to $186.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 71.0K, which is 98.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares declined by 8.3% to $10.34. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 114.64% of MoneyGram’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $935.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock fell 7.72% to $181.49. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 217.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares fell 5.97% to $26.03. As of 12:37 EST, Marqeta’s stock is trading at a volume of 786.2K, which is 32.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion.

