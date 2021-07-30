fbpx

QQQ
-1.50
367.98
-0.41%
DIA
-1.33
352.15
-0.38%
SPY
-1.83
442.48
-0.42%
TLT
+ 0.70
148.12
+ 0.47%
GLD
-1.33
172.50
-0.78%

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bank of America

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 11:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On Friday, shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $38.42.

  • Sentiment: BEARISH
  • Option Type: SWEEP
  • Trade Type: CALL
  • Expiration Date: 2021-09-17
  • Strike Price: $40.00
  • Volume: 1863
  • Open Interest: 21022

Three Indications Of Unusual Options Activity

Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Another indicator of unusual options activity is the trading of a contract with an expiration date in the distant future. Additional time until a contract expires generally increases the potential for it to grow its time value and reach its strike price. It is important to consider time value because it represents the difference between the strike price and the value of the underlying asset.

Contracts that are “out of the money” are also indicative of unusual options activity. “Out of the money” contracts occur when the underlying price is under the strike price on a call option, or above the strike price on a put option. These trades are made with the expectation that the value of the underlying asset is going to change dramatically in the future, and buyers and sellers will benefit from a greater profit margin.

Bullish And Bearish Sentiments

Options are “bullish” when a call is purchased at/near ask price or a put is sold at/near bid price. Options are “bearish” when a call is sold at/near bid price or a put is bought at/near ask price.

These observations are made without knowing the investor’s true intent by purchasing these options contracts. The activity is suggestive of these strategies, but an observer cannot be sure if a bettor is playing the contract outright or if the options bettor is hedging a large underlying position in common stock. For the latter case, bullish options activity may be less meaningful than the exposure a large investor has on their short position in common stock.

Using These Strategies To Trade Options

Unusual options activity is an advantageous strategy that may greatly reward an investor if they are highly skilled, but for the less experienced trader, it should remain as another tool to make an educated investment decision while taking other observations into account.

For more information to understand options alerts, visit https://pro.benzinga.help/en/articles/1769505-how-do-i-understand-options-alerts

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

What's Going On With Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader financial space, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat, As Minor Altcoins Strike Gains; Analysts Anticipate Breakout

Major cryptocurrencies traded largely flat on Sunday night — with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization in the green by 0.85% at $1.3 trillion. read more

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company reported second-quarter sales results of $21.50 billion, which missed the $21.83 billion estimate. read more

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are trading higher amid a rebound in yields, easing concerns about an economic slowdown read more