12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares rose 179.8% to $11.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 556.6K shares, which is 4142.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.7 million.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock rose 10.52% to $1.89. This security traded at a volume of 3.3 million shares come close, making up 50.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.5 million.
- Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock moved upwards by 8.58% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares rose 5.63% to $14.24. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.6K shares, which is 4.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock rose 5.25% to $480.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 104.7K shares, which is 13.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock increased by 4.79% to $6.77. The company’s market cap stands at $47.1 million.
Losers
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock decreased by 17.87% to $13.75 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $479.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares decreased by 6.8% to $4.94. This security traded at a volume of 2.9 million shares come close, making up 40.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock decreased by 6.35% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 55.3K, accounting for 6.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares fell 3.93% to $2.69. The company’s market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares declined by 3.55% to $0.84. Iterum Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 92.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $150.1 million.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock fell 3.48% to $7.77. The company’s market cap stands at $87.2 million.
