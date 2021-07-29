fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.65
365.18
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 1.47
347.89
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.76
437.07
+ 0.4%
TLT
-0.83
150.48
-0.55%
GLD
+ 1.86
167.43
+ 1.1%

Why Xilinx Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
July 29, 2021 3:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $146 Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Additionally, Wells Fargo raised its price target on the stock from $110 to $140.

Xilinx is the leader in field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) by market share. Its chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.

Xilinx has a 52-week high of $154.93 and a 52-week low of $96.71.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

What's Up With Xilinx Shares Today?

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $138.21 after its merger partner AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) reported strong Q2 results. Xilinx reports Q1 results after the close today. read more

AMD Q1 Earnings, Guidance Steamroll Estimates Amid Across-The-Board Strength

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported Tuesday stellar quarterly results. The company issued above-consensus revenue guidance for the second quarter and raised its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year 2021. read more

What's Going On With Xilinx, Broadcom And Applied Materials Today?

Shares of semiconductor companies, including Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: read more

The QQQ, SPY And DIA All Soared Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) had another impressive day of trading Thursday, the fund seeing gains of 1.52% and finishing higher at $341.61. read more