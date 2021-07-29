Why Align Technology Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Align Technology is a medical-dental device company primarily known for the Invisalign system, which is an alternative to traditional braces to correct a wide range of malocclusions.

Align Technology also manufactures intraoral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture digital services to support the customization of these liners.

Historically, only orthodontists serviced this product, but more recently the company has expanded its direct marketing efforts to include dentists and consumers.

Align Technology has a 52-week high of $671.79 and a 52-week low of $279.83.