What's Up With General Motors' Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
July 29, 2021 12:50 pm
General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is trading higher Thursday in sympathy with Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

Ford reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $26.8 billion, which beat the estimate of $23.84 billion.

Ford raised its full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT guidance by about $3.5 billion to a range of $9 billion to $10 billion.

General Motors is scheduled to announce its second-quarter financial results Aug. 4.

Price Action: General Motors has traded as high as $64.30 and as low as $24.44 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 3.15% at $57.24.

