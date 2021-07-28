fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 28, 2021 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock rose 11.46% to $2.43 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 523.3K, accounting for 172.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.0 million.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock increased by 6.16% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.0 million.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock increased by 5.96% to $8.7. Fusion Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 87.4K shares by close, accounting for 133.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $373.5 million.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $2.59. Infinity Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 2.1 million shares by close, accounting for 99.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.5 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock rose 4.47% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock moved upwards by 2.87% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.

Losers

  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares decreased by 7.65% to $107.19 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 117.0K shares come close, making up 8.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock declined by 7.02% to $2.65. The company’s market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock decreased by 4.3% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.1 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock fell 4.24% to $1.81. The company’s market cap stands at $47.5 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock declined by 3.22% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock decreased by 2.76% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

