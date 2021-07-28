12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock moved upwards by 15.87% to $297.22 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.7K shares, which is 0.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion. read more