Why Moderna Shares Are Surging Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 6.2% at $348.47, rebounding after the stock dipped on Tuesday amid vaccine supply concerns. Vaccine stocks have also gained recently amid COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

Moderna shares have broken out over the past month, trading higher by 54.4%. Moderna shares are also trading higher over the past 5 sessions by 8.1%.

Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $362.00 and a 52-week low of $54.21.