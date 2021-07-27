12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock increased by 9.61% to $16.3 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.0 million.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares increased by 7.17% to $10.9. This security traded at a volume of 164.2K shares come close, making up 41.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $354.5 million.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock rose 6.54% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.0 million.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock moved upwards by 3.46% to $17.0. The company’s market cap stands at $563.7 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock rose 3.32% to $26.1. The company’s market cap stands at $725.2 million.
Losers
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares decreased by 9.15% to $2.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 257.1K shares, which is 3.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares declined by 8.12% to $138.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 311.1K, accounting for 10.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock fell 5.77% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock fell 5.31% to $3.57. At the close, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 201.4K shares. This is 131.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 4.92% to $17.02. At the close, NRX Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 60.4K shares. This is 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $815.5 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares declined by 4.11% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.