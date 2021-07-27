Why Amazon Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading lower by 2.6% at $3,602 ahead of this week's earnings report as well as amid overall market weakness.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $482 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2020.

Amazon's retail-related revenue represented approximately 83% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (12%), and advertising services and co-branded credit cards (6%). International segments constituted 27% of Amazon's non-AWS sales in 2020, led by Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,871.00.