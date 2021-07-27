fbpx

QQQ
-5.10
373.59
-1.38%
DIA
-1.59
353.00
-0.45%
SPY
-3.28
444.30
-0.74%
TLT
+ 1.42
146.65
+ 0.96%
GLD
+ 0.26
167.90
+ 0.15%

Why Amazon Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
July 27, 2021 2:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading lower by 2.6% at $3,602 ahead of this week's earnings report as well as amid overall market weakness.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $482 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2020.

Amazon's retail-related revenue represented approximately 83% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (12%), and advertising services and co-branded credit cards (6%). International segments constituted 27% of Amazon's non-AWS sales in 2020, led by Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,871.00.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

Why MicroStrategy Stock Is Surging Higher Today

MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) is trading significantly higher Monday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).  read more

Why Bit Digital Is Trading Higher Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced it entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement with Digihost Technology Inc.  read more

Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares are trading lower following a successful launch by competitor Blue Origin. read more

What's Up With Amazon Stock Today?

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading higher Thursday following a string of positive press releases from the e-commerce giant. read more