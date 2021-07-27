Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares rose 3.52% to $2.35 during Tuesday’s regular session. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 46.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $78.57. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.1K shares, making up 16.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) shares increased by 2.61% to $258.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.2 million, which is 166.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 billion.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 2.45% to $9.82. The current volume of 79.2K shares is 30.94% of Tiptree’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $325.4 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 2.23% to $2.81. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 1.87% to $7.05. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 93.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
Losers
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 7.39% to $3.76 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 234.9K shares, making up 108.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $195.2 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 5.92% to $7.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 41.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock declined by 4.07% to $8.73. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 455.6K, which is 38.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares decreased by 3.74% to $4.12. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 38.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.6 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares fell 3.39% to $12.86. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 254.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.1 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 3.15% to $4.92. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 45.7K, which is 34.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.