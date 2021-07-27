What's Going On With UPS And FedEx Today?

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter financial results. While the company beat EPS and sales estimates, weakness in the stock has been attributed to a drop in average daily shipping volumes.

UPS reported quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.81 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $23.40 billion, which beat the estimate of $23.24 billion.

UPS's better-than-expected results were positively impacted by international revenue. United States deliveries were down about 3% year over year.

UPS peer FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) was trading 5.9% lower at the time of publication.

UPS Price Action: UPS has traded as high as $219.59 and as low as $117.54 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 8.3% at $192.46