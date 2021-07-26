Why Zoom Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are trading higher Monday morning. Strength is potentially due to Delta variant concerns as well as in anticipation of tech earnings this week. The stock was a major work-from-home play in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoom provides a platform that connects people through video, voice, chat and content sharing. Zoom's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Zoom has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $230.00.