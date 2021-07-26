Why Nio Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), are trading lower as investors weigh reports the U.S.-China relationship is in a 'stalemate' following a meeting between officials from the two countries.

Chinese stocks are also under pressure amid regulations introduced by the Chinese government regarding for-profit education companies, which investors fear may have implications for other industries.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 2.6% at $42.88. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $10.91.