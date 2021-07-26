fbpx

QQQ
-0.25
368.45
-0.07%
DIA
-0.37
350.94
-0.1%
SPY
-0.21
440.15
-0.05%
TLT
-0.02
148.52
-0.01%
GLD
-0.08
168.64
-0.05%

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
July 26, 2021 9:49 am
Shares of several cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are all trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital shares are trading higher by 11.9% at $27.65.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay and Coinsquare.

Riot Blockchain shares are trading higher by 16.4% at $32.91.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. 

Coinbase shares are trading higher by 7.6% at $242.

