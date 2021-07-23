fbpx

What's Going On With Facebook Shares Today?

Henry Khederian
July 23, 2021 10:05 am
Facebook (NYSE:FB) shares are trading higher by 2.7% at $360.58 in sympathy with Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) after the companies reported second-quarter earnings results, respectively. In addition, Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on Facebook and raised its price target on the stock from $400 to $480.

Twitter reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents per share. Twitter reported quarterly sales of $1.19 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 billion by 12% percent.

Snap reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share. Snap reported quarterly sales of $982.11 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $844.98 million by 16.23%.

Facebook has a 52-week high of $362.25 and a 52-week low of $226.90.

