12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $3.81 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 41.5K shares come close, making up 49.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock increased by 3.04% to $2.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 850, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.3 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock rose 2.05% to $2.98. At the close, Beasley Broadcast Group’s trading volume reached 630 shares. This is 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.1 million.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock increased by 1.97% to $16.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.0K, accounting for 0.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock rose 1.83% to $6.1. Scienjoy Holding’s trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $187.6 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock increased by 1.78% to $4.0. LiveXLive Media’s trading volume hit 30.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.2 million.
Losers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock decreased by 6.96% to $4.28 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.6K, accounting for 4.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares fell 4.22% to $7.95. MediaCo Holding’s trading volume hit 36.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.4 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares declined by 1.92% to $2.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 178, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.4 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 1.86% to $38.62. At the close, AMC Entertainment’s trading volume reached 624.8K shares. This is 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares fell 1.25% to $7.15. This security traded at a volume of 10.2K shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.1 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares declined by 1.16% to $5.15. This security traded at a volume of 50.2K shares come close, making up 1.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
